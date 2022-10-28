Kanye West Sued For $4.5 million By Former Business Manager

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

If this lawsuit and the others go through and Kanye loses, his net worth will be cut in half.

Another lawsuit targeting Kanye West, reminding him he is a rapper, has just been filed. His former business manager is now suing the star for $4.5 million.

According to The Blast, Thomas St. John, one of the people the artist placed in charge of his business affairs, is suing him because Yeezy is in breach of contract after refusing to pay him his agreed-upon monthly salary.

St. John alleges Kanye was “aggressive” with him when he broke their agreement.

The complaint states that the celebrity business manager and accountant started working with Ye at the top of 2022 and was hired to provide business management, accounting, and taxation services.

He further notes in the claim by March 30, 2022, he was being “introduced to Yeezy’s business associates as ‘Ye’s business manager,'” adding, “Mr. St. John had already developed a business strategy for Yeezy’s negotiations with one of (Kanye’s) key business partners. By April 12, 2022, representatives of Mr. West introduced Mr. St. John to business associates as the CFO of Donda, another one of Mr. West’s entities.”

St. John wanted Ye to agree to a two-year guarantee because he would be working directly with the artist-turned-businessman to ensure his needs were met.

The lawsuit says, “In addition to the economic costs and risks associated with committing to Defendants as clients, Plaintiff also needed assurance that Defendants would not simply walk away from the business relationship. Mr. St. John, however, proposed to compromise on an agreement with a minimum term of 18 months.”

St. John said his contract says he was “retained to act as Kanye’s “most senior financial advisor,” serve as the Chief Financial Officer of one of his businesses, and be compensated with a “monthly retainer fee of $300,000.”

However, at a meeting, Kanye wanted to nix the deal shortly after the agreement was made.

“At this meeting, Mr. West became heated and aggressive. He screamed at Mr. St. John and made clear he no longer wanted to work with (St. John.) When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of ‘The 18-month term was b#######’ and ‘You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,” the complaint alleges.

The former multi-billionaire only paid 3-months’ worth of payments to St. John, nixing the other 15 months.

The lawsuit states, “as of the filing of this Complaint, Defendants breached the agreement by failing and refusing, despite Plaintiff’s demand, to pay the minimum $300,000 monthly payments for July, August, and September 2022, despite timely receiving invoices. And it is clear based on their statements and conduct that Defendants do not intend to make any further monthly payments.”

“As a direct and proximate result of Kanye’s breach, (the company) has been damaged in the amount of the unpaid fee balance of $900,000 as of October 12, 2022,” it continues. “It will continue to be damaged for an additional amount of $3,600,000 for fees owed from October 2022 to November 2023, through the remainder of the minimum 18-month terms of the Agreement.”

Early this week, Kanye was sued for not paying another bill, for a place he rented in Miami.

Weeks ago, after his “Drink Champs” performance, George Floyd’s daughter and mother sued him for $250 million because of the derogatory remarks he made about the deceased.

Also, two firms that previously worked with Kanye on deals and his marriage have all abandoned ways.

Ye has not responded to any of the lawsuits directly.