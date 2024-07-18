Kanye West Sued Over “Blatant Theft” Of Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Collaborator’s Work

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West allegedly credited but never paid DJ Khalil and others for a track used for two songs on the “Donda” album.

Artist Revenue Advocates sued Kanye West for copyright infringement on behalf of producer DJ Khalil and others on Wednesday (July 17). According to court documents reviewed by AllHipHop, Ye was accused of using DJ Khalil and three musicians’ work without permission and payment.

DJ Khalil created a track with keyboardist Sam Barsh, bassist Dan Seeff and multi-instrumentalist Josh Mease in 2018. The unpublished music was included in a “composer pack” made available to potential buyers. Kanye used the track for his songs “Hurricane” and “Moon,” which appeared on the 2021 album Donda.

“The West Defendants did, at various times, seek the Artists’ permission to include the Work in ‘Hurricane’,” the lawsuit revealed. “No permission was granted.”

Artist Revenue Advocates accused Kanye of “blatant theft.” They argued he admitted to infringement by crediting DJ Khalil, Barsh, Seeff and Mease on Donda. DJ Khalil, a Hip-Hop veteran who has produced songs for Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, received production credits on “Hurricane” and “Moon.”

“In an act of blatant brazenness, Defendants even credited the Artists as songwriters and producers on both ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Moon,’” the lawsuit noted. “Of course, given that Defendants knew they did not have permission to use the Work. The fact that they credit the Artists as songwriters and producers is effectively an admission of copyright infringement.”

Artist Revenue Advocates believed “Hurricane” and “Moon” earned at least $15 million in streaming revenue as of March 2024. The group viewed Kanye as a hypocrite for not properly compensating DJ Khalil, Barsh, Seeff and Mease.

“West’s unlawful use of the Work follows an unfortunate pattern and practice of taking other artists’ music without their permission,” the lawsuit explained. “Other instances of willful infringement by West include unauthorized use of music from Ozzy Osbourne and Donna Summer. West’s history of deliberate use of the music of others stands in stark contrast with his position as a supposed champion of artists’ rights. In September 2020, concurrent with West and his label’s deliberate unlicensed use of the Work, West launched a series of tweets criticizing UMG, alleging exploitative practices toward artists … West’s tirade underscores the need for accountability and fair compensation across all levels of the music industry, including by those who advocate for change. By failing to pay artists for their contributions, West perpetuates the very injustices against which he claims to fight.”

The plaintiff sought undisclosed damages for copyright infringement. Kanye’s label G.O.O.D. Music, Universal Music Group and Kano Computing, the company behind the Stem Player, were also defendants in the lawsuit.