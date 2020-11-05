Kanye West Sued For Failing To Pay Workers On His Christian Musical

November 4, 2020

Rap star Kanye West was so busy running for president, he apparently forgot to pay the workers who helped him put together his dazzling musical, Nebuchadnezzar.

It is safe to say that Kanye West will not be the 46th president. 

And that might free up some of his time as he has been hit with a $1 million lawsuit from a group of employees who worked on his biblically-based musical, Nebuchadnezzar, claiming to have not only been mistreated by the West team but also not compensated for their services.

In legal documents, they allege that Yeezy failed “to provide pay stubs, failing to pay minimum wage and overtime.”

And that the “defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all.”

One of the women who worked as a hair assistant on the production noted in the document, she was owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.” 

She also stated that the producers “failed to properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors, performing as audience members.”

The struggle is real. He just can’t seem to catch a break today. 

The candidate appeared on 12 state presidential ballots. He wrote himself in when he voted from his first time in Wyoming

According to the Associated Press, he received 60,000 votes.

Arkansas: 4,040

 Colorado: 6,254

 Idaho: 3,631

 Iowa: 3,202

 Kentucky: 6,259

 Louisiana: 4,894

 Minnesota: 7,789

 Mississippi: 3,277

 Oklahoma: 5,590

 Tennessee: 10,216

 Utah: 4,344

 Vermont: 1,265

The country is still counting ballots and the tally is sure to go up as people may have written his name in also.

