Kanye West Sued For Failing To Pay Workers On His Christian Musical

(AllHipHop News)
It is safe to say that Kanye West will not be the 46th president.
And that might free up some of his time as he has been hit with a $1 million lawsuit from a group of employees who worked on his biblically-based musical, Nebuchadnezzar, claiming to have not only been mistreated by the West team but also not compensated for their services.
In legal documents, they allege that Yeezy failed “to provide pay stubs, failing to pay minimum wage and overtime.”
And that the “defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all.”
One of the women who worked as a hair assistant on the production noted in the document, she was owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”
She also stated that the producers “failed to properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors, performing as audience members.”
The struggle is real. He just can’t seem to catch a break today.
The candidate appeared on 12 state presidential ballots. He wrote himself in when he voted from his first time in Wyoming
According to the Associated Press, he received 60,000 votes.
Arkansas: 4,040
Colorado: 6,254
Idaho: 3,631
Iowa: 3,202
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7,789
Mississippi: 3,277
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,216
Utah: 4,344
Vermont: 1,265
The country is still counting ballots and the tally is sure to go up as people may have written his name in also.