Kanye West Sued For Keeping Rented Clothes Just After Being “Stranded” On The Road

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has been hit with another lawsuit- this time for allegedly keeping hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of rented clothes! Read more.

The lawsuits against rap star Kanye West continue to pile up.

The rap star was just hit a lawsuit by a clothing rental service that claims the rappers stiff them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of clothing.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye owes a designer named David Casavant Archive over $400,000.

Kanye is accused of renting rare clothing from the celebrity fashion service and never returning them.

The rapper is allegedly holding on to 13 rare pieces of clothing from brands like RAF Simmons and Helmut Lang. According to the David Casavant Archive, one parka alone is worth $50,000.

The company says they had no problems with Kanye for almost ten years, but the rapper stopped paying at the end of October 2020.

The fees have been piling up weekly. According to the lawsuit, the rapper owes $221,000 in unpaid rental fees and another $195,000 in replacement fees for the garments.

In addition to the DCA lawsuit, Kanye is fighting several high-profile lawsuits.

Last week, the rapper was sued by Ultra International Music Publishing, claiming he stole a sample from a house musician named Marshall Jefferson and used it in his song “Flowers” on his album Donda 2.

In May, the rapper was also sued by a Texas pastor who claimed Kanye sampled his sermon on his song “Come To Life” on his 2021 album Donda.

The lawsuits come after another viral moment for Kanye West.

Footage of the rapper “stranded” on the side of the road in Malibu, California, spread across the internet yesterday (July 6th).

The rapper, who was wearing a heavy jacket, black jeans, and his signature knee-high boots, twiddled on his phone and tapped his foot with no security – or anyone else – in sight.

Ye briefly conversed with a passerby, who offered the world-famous billionaire rapper a ride, which he reportedly declined.