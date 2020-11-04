Kanye West Suggests He’s Running For President Again In 2024

(AllHipHop News)
Election Night 2020 did not turn out the way Kanye West had hoped. The longshot independent candidate will not be elected the next President of the United States.
West seemed to accept this outcome, but he hinted that he could make another run for the White House in four years. Early this morning, the Chicago native tweeted, “KANYE 2024.”
After spending several years supporting President Donald Trump’s administration, West officially announced his own 2020 candidacy on July 4. There were reports that the Republican Party was assisting West to get on the ballot in certain states.
At the moment, America still does not know who will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021. Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently leads Donald Trump by 238 Electoral College votes to 213, according to the Associated Press. A candidate needs 270 votes to win the election.
The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t
— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020