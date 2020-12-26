LISTEN: Kanye West Drops Surprise Christmas Project “Emmanuel”

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Kanye West just dropped a new surprise EP to celebrate Christmas day.
The new 5-song project is titled Emmanuel, and is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Kanye served as executive producer of “Emmanuel,” which is inspired by ancient and Latin inspired new music and features the Sunday Service choir.
The artwork for Emmanuel was created by visual artist Nick Knight. Kanye is staying independent by distributing “Emmanuel” through NJ-based company Vydia.
In total, it’s Kanye’s 14th studio release, and his third as a gospel artist. Emmanuel is the follow up to 2019’s Jesus Is Born album with the Sunday Service choir, hit #1 on the Gospel charts.
In September of 2019, Kanye revealed he was quitting secular music to focus on recording songs for his lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Now, dropping music on Christmas could be a new tradition for the Chicago-born rapper.
Jesus Is Born, which featured 19 songs, was also released on Christmas day (December 25th, 2019).
Kanye is also supposedly working on a sequel to his 11-track album Jesus Is King, which dropped in October of 2019. According to Kanye, he is working with super-producer Dr. Dre on Jesus Is King II
Check out the tracklist for Emmanuel.
- Requiem Aeternam
-
O Mira Nox
-
O Magnum Mysterium
-
Puer
-
Gloria