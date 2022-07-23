Kanye West Surprises Fans, Kid Cudi Storms Off Rolling Loud Stage After Getting Pelted By Bottles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West surprised fans in Miami at Rolling Loud, but things didn’t go so well for his “frenemy” Kid Cudi after fans threw bottles at him!

Rolling Loud, one of the hottest festivals in the nation, started on Friday night in Miami, Florida, and was packed with all kinds of surprises.

One of the biggest surprises was when an unscheduled Kanye West took the stage during Lil Durk’s set. One of the biggest letdowns was the headliner— who was just selected a few days ago.

Rap music was in full swing as Chicago rapper G Herbo rocked the crowd, even at one point jumping into the audience to feel his fans’ love up close.

Harlemite A$AP Ferg also roamed the crowd as he ripped the mic after coming out to pyrotechnics lighting up the stage.

During the night, he and Playboi Carti performed together. The “Magnolia” hitmaker, dressed in all black and black eye make-up, also brought the house down, giving an electrifying show.

Singer/ Rapper Don Toliver added melody to the Hip-Hop fueled night, adding to the lineup in one of the most spectacular ways.

While most of the performances were great, the evening did have a low moment during the Kid Cudi show. Someone from the audience hit him in the face with a water bottle.

Feeling disrespected, he said,

“I will f###### leave. If I get hit with one more f###### thing — if I see one more f###### thing on this f–ing stage, I’m leaving,” he barked at the crowd. “Don’t f### with me.”

Kid Cudi, who replaced Kanye at Rolling Loud, just walked off stage after people were throwing bottles at him @StoolBackstage @mworthofgame pic.twitter.com/II3BW6p6kz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 23, 2022

Kid Cudi was hit again. To add insult, the fans started to yell “Kanye” from the audience.

Cudi dropped the mic and left the stage, understandably emotional.

Lil Durk brought Ye out after Kid Cudi left the stage. No one was expecting Kanye West to be there. Originally, he was supposed to be the headliner but dropped off the line up little under a week ago.

Ye was later replaced by Kid Cudi — an artist that has been on the outs with Yeezy since the beginning of the year.

During his performance, he did a little of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” from his The Life of Pablo, a song that featured Cudi’s voice.

Check out how Durk, aka The Voice, put it down.