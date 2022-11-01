Kanye West Takes Rant Against George Floyd Family To Parler After Another Instagram Ban 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West picked up yet another Instagram ban but that didn’t stop him continuing his attack on George Floyd’s family.

After collecting another Instagram suspension, Kanye West used Parler to address his tirade against the mother of George Floyd’s daughter.

Ye, reportedly soon-to-be owner of the right-wing social media app, responded to Stephen Jackson after the former NBA player and Floyd family friend called him out over his recent remarks concerning Roxie Washington.

“My name is Ye,” he began before addressing Stephen Jackson directly. Ye claimed he “gave 2 million to the family” but says, “then Roxie threatened to sue me because I gave a different perspective.”

According to Kanye, despite his temporary Instagram ban, he’s actually been holding back. “I been going light actually,” he claimed before stating he received the 30-day suspension “for my truth.”

Ye concluded by saying, “I’m a digital prisoner right now,” but warned he will continue until Jackson stops. “If you keep talking ima keep talking,” he said. “If you shut the f### up I’ll leave it alone,” Kanye wrote. Read the post below.

The warning comes after Steven Jackson blasted Kanye West for his rant against Roxie Washington and George Floyd’s family. He said Washington was “either being controlled” or “being greedy” in filing a $250 million lawsuit against him. He also claimed he did more than anyone for George Floyd’s family.

Jackson took to Instagram to respond, defending the family and demanding Ye stop mentioning them.

“Kanye delusional,” he said. “You didn’t give Gianna $2 million. She got $250,000 that they broken down through the families that Roxanne is giving back to you.”

After seeing Kanye West’s Parler response, Stephen Jackson returned with another message to the DONDA rapper. He dismissed the arguments that people should focus on the message rather than the messenger. “At the expense of demeaning my family and my people, nah,” Jackson said before adding, “he ain’t the messenger.” Check out the clip below.