Kanye West Talks Investing In Black Media At The Future Brunch

While Kanye “Ye” West and Kim Kardashian were engaged in a very public spat over the weekend, Ye was also focused on presenting his Sunday Service. Yesterday’s event in Los Angeles also included the billionaire mogul sitting down with Black journalists for The Future Brunch.

Hosted by Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, The Future Brunch included conversations about building equity and representation for Black media. In particular, West concentrated on the idea of controlling his own narrative.

“Me and [late fashion designer Virgil Abloh] believed in Black design,” stated Ye at The Future Brunch. “Now we need to invest in Black media. God uses me as a vessel – we declare Black Future Month. The future – not the past.”

Black executives from Amazon Studios, FOX SOUL, BET, and Spotify were in attendance as well. Michelle Mitchell, Strategic Communities Program Manager, Media Partnerships at Meta, joined Jason Lee to moderate a town hall discussion.

“Today’s conversation with all of the most powerful Black people in media and Ye was a moment that will define an unstoppable movement,” says Jason Lee. The former Love & Hip Hop cast member also recently interviewed Ye for Hollywood Unlocked.

Kanye West is finalizing the sequel to his Grammy-nominated 2021 album Donda. Atlanta rap star Future is listed as an executive producer for the project which is presently scheduled to drop on February 22.

Photo Credit: Hesham Abdo