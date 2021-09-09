Kanye West Tops The Hot 100 Songwriters & Producers Charts For The First Time

Ye has taken over the ‘Billboard’ rankings this week.

The #1 album in the country belongs to Kanye West. Donda debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart, giving West his tenth chart-topper.

Kanye West also leads other prominent Billboard tallies this week. The G.O.O.D. Music founder currently sits atop the Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts.

This is the first time Kanye West has led the Songwriters and Producers rankings. He became the twelfth act to take the pole position on both charts at the same time.

J. Cole pulled off the double victory earlier this year following the release of his latest album, The Off-Season. West and Cole join Nigro, Finneas, David Stewart, Louis Bell, Metro Boomin, OZ, Ricky Reed, Taylor Swift, TBHits, and The Weeknd as the only other acts to top both charts simultaneously.

Kanye West also leads the latest Billboard‘s Artist 100. That particular chart measures music acts’ performance on the Hot 100 song chart, the Billboard 200 album chart, and the Social 50 chart.

Twenty-three songs off Donda landed on this week’s Hot 100. “Hurricane” is Ye’s highest-charting song at #6. Only four artists (Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert) have scored at least 20 tracks on the Hot 100 in a single week.

Donda finally arrived on August 29 following weeks of teased released dates. Kanye West’s tenth studio album was met with mixed reviews from professional critics and fans. However, Donda still managed to break Apple Music streaming records.