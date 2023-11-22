Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign Drop “Vultures” With No Lil Durk Feature 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans are wondering why Lil Durk was left off Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vulture,” which just landed on streaming platforms.

Kanye West has returned with the new song “Vultures,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J, but fans want to know where Lil Durk’s verse went.

The track was first previewed last Friday (November 17) on WPWX Power 92 Chicago and included a Durkio feature. However, when “Vultures” arrived on streaming platforms at midnight Wednesday (November 22), Lil Durk was not on the song. Stream the song at the end of the page.

When Ty Dolla $ign announced the track on Instagram, fans flooded his comments section asking about Lil Durk’s verse. However, that was not the only complaint, as listeners also grumbled over the production quality.

“FIX THE G###### MIXING AND MAKE YE RE-RECORD THAT VERSE BRO IS ASLEEP TY!!!! HES ASLEEP!!!!!!” one fan wrote. “S### is amazing but please fix the mixing Ty And Ye,” added another.

“this isnt good for kanyes standards AT ALL,” a third person stated. “please say this is just a troll throwaway from the album and that it is actually well produced, well written, and has heart put into it.”

Others called for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign to release their highly anticipated collab following multiple delays. Earlier this month, Ty updated fans on the album during a concert performance.

“I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia,” he told the crowd. “I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye, and that’s coming real soon.”

“Vultures” caused controversy after Kanye West previewed the track, which sees him address his previous antisemitic remarks and also explicitly claim he had sex with Scooter Braun’s ex-wife, Yael.

“How I’m anti-Semitic/I just f##### a Jewish b####/I just f#####/Scooter’s b####/We ran up like Olympics/Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it.”

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Bump J – Vultures