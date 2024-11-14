Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Face Lawsuit Over “Vultures 1” Track 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A group of Memphis rap veterans filed a lawsuit alleging Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign sampled their work on a “Vultures 1” song.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are facing legal trouble from a group of Memphis rappers suing them for copyright infringement.

The Memphis rap veterans claim the duo used their work without proper authorization, TMZ reports. On Wednesday (November Vanda Watkins, AKA Criminal Manne, Hayward Ivy, AKA producer DJ Squeeky, and the estate of late rapper Kilo G filed a lawsuit against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

The lawsuit alleges the Vultures 1 song “F## Sumn” features samples from their track “Drank a Yak (Part 2)” without crediting or compensating them.

The plaintiffs claim they initially tried to negotiate sample clearances through Alien Music Services before Vultures 1 was scheduled for release in March. However, discussions reportedly stalled in June due to the mass departure of employees from Yeezy.

According to the Memphis rappers, samples of their voices taken from “Drank a Yak (Part 2)” appear on Ye’s and Ty Dolla’s “F## Sumn.”

Criminal Manne claims that’s his voice at the start of “F## Sumn,” saying, “Smokin’ on a junt, with my n##### drinkin’ O.E.”

Additionally, they assert Kilo G’s voice is also sampled on the song with the line: “Stop off at the liquor store, get your yak, then we headed for the indo.”

The group is seeking damages for their alleged contribution to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s song.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is gearing up to release his first solo album in three years, Bully. He is reportedly working on the project in Japan. He recently shared the cover art for the project but has yet to confirm a release date.