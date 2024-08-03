Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Finally Drop “Vultures 2” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally released Vultures 2 in the wee hours of Saturday morning (August 3). The project boasts 16 tracks with guest features from Lil Wayne, Future, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver and Lil Baby, among others.

The album was initially expected to arrive on March 8 but, of course, was pushed back several times. On July 30, West tweeted the album would arrive on Friday (August 2) and fans were once again furious when it didn’t arrive. But, fortunately for them, they didn’t have to wait much longer for it to materialize.

Vultures 2 marks the second installment in the three-part series. The original volume featured Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, YG, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk and Travis Scott. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving roughly 148,000 equivalent album sales in its opening week. It remained at the top of the charts for a second consecutive week after moving another 75,000 an d produced the No. 1 single, “Carnival,” featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti.

Kanye West has become an extremely divisive figure over the years—from his antisemitic rhetoric to “400 years sounds like a choice” comment about slavery. But despite his soiled reputation, Ty Dolla $ign felt confident in collaborating with West.

“He is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don’t give a f### about what people were talking about,” Ty Dolla $ign told Billboard in June. “I know my n####. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met. Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top.

“And something may happen and he’ll say [something people find offensive—and then people [get] right back, you know. Because this s### is undeniable.”

Listen to Vultures 2 above.