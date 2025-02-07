Kanye West Rebrands Himself “Yaydolf Yitler” In Unbelievable Outburst On Elon Musk’s X Platform

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West made a series of inflammatory remarks on social media, declaring himself a Nazi and asserting dominance over his wife.

Kanye West ignited controversy with a series of inflammatory social media posts, proclaiming himself a Nazi in messages laden with antisemitic and sexist rhetoric.

The posts, shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, mark a troubling continuation of West’s history of controversial statements.

The 47-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, stunned followers by writing, “CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER,” before later adding, “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S.”

I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B###### — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

He went on to describe Adolf Hitler as “so fresh” and pushed for normalizing discussions about the infamous dictator.

West’s remarks come despite previously apologizing in 2022 for comments deemed antisemitic.

However, in his recent posts, he rejected accountability, stating that he doesn’t “like or trust” Jewish people and refusing to “apologize” for his views.

Beyond his inflammatory remarks, West also addressed the backlash surrounding his and Censori’s appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The couple turned heads when West seemingly instructed Censori to remove a full-length black coat, unveiling a sheer, form-fitting dress underneath. The moment sparked widespread speculation that West orchestrated the reveal.

Dismissing criticism, West insisted that Censori was not coerced but simultaneously emphasized his perceived control over her choices.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE,” he wrote. “THIS AIN’T NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S***. SHE’S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****.”

He further claimed, “YES I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

In a follow-up post, West lashed out at those who labeled the Grammy appearance a “stunt,” insisting Censori had long embraced revealing fashion.

“Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu,” he wrote. “She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt.”

Despite the uproar, West maintained he was clear-headed while posting and expressed a sense of finality in his messages.

“IF I LOST EVERYTHING ‘AGAIN’ TONIGHT WAS WORTH IT I CAN DIE AFTER THIS,” he declared.

I CAN SAY JEW AS MUCH AS I WANT I CAN SAY HITLER AS MUCH AS I WANT MATTER FACT I DO SAY IT WHEN I WANT — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

I LOVE WHEN JEWISH PEOPLE COME TO ME AND SAY THEY CANT WORK WITH ME ANYMORE ITS MY FAV — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

F### VIRGIL — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACIST — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

‌