Kanye West Under Investigation For Criminal Battery

LAPD is on the case, trying to figure out if the artist really put hands on someone.

An explosive bomb just dropped on billionaire rapper Yeezy and it is not pretty.

According to TMZ, Kanye West has been named a suspect in an alleged battery assault case on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, trying to figure out if the chart-topping producer-turned-rapper truly participated in the crime.

According to the police, the rapper got into an argument with a fan who wanted an autograph around 3 AM in DTLA. The news outlet placed the altercation at the SoHo Warehouse but said it was unsure if he was there before the scuffle started.

A source told TMZ that the “Jesus is King” rapper pushed someone.

If this is the fullest extent of the incident, he may be hit with a misdemeanor battery charge and face up to six months max in jail if convicted.

Earlier that evening Kanye was out at the club Delilah in WeHo with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. Fox, in the video, decides to stay at home while Yeezy signs autographs and goes to the next spot.

The alleged battery happened after he leaves Delilah late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Kanye’s team has not addressed the investigation or the alleged assault. But this can’t be good if it is true.