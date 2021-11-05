Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram Again

Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram amid rumors of his estranged wife being romantically involved with comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye West has unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram once again.

Yeezy made the social media move amid his estranged wife’s rumored romance with Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian and the comedian sparked relationship speculation after being spotted holding hands at a California theme park in October.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder previously unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram in September. The social media slight didn’t last long as he began following her again a few days later.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. She cited irreconcilable differences in the filing.

The couple has been married since 2014. They have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kanye West addressed his pending divorce during an interview with REVOLT’s Drink Champs. He expressed his desire to stay married to Kim Kardashian and complained about her October appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off,” he told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “I’ve never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

While hosting SNL, Kim Kardashian mentioned her split with Kanye West in her monologue. She blamed his personality for their divorce.

“When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she explained. “I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”