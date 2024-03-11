Kanye West Vows To Prevent Streaming Sites From “Pimping” Artists—Including Himself

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West wants “Vultures 2” to shift the music industry like “808’s & Heartbreaks” did over a decade ago.

Kanye West has major plans for the arrival and impact of he and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming album. Vultures 2. On Monday (March 11), screenshots of direct messages sent by West to It’s Lit Mag detailing the rollout plan for the release of Vultures 2 began circulating on social media. In addition to launching new merch items, Ye plans to release Vultures 2 digitally on Yeezy.com for $20.

“When one vision is accomplished the next vision is unlocked,” West wrote in part in the message. “People were mad I didn’t rap on ‘808s and Heartbreak’ Then that album changed music. We are in a position to shift the music industry but our fans have to be with us to do it. I believe better work comes from better environments. The greatest visual artist work in warehouses or huge hotel rooms or in giant Barnes or lofts. We channel something that our community relates to. We will no longer allow streaming companies to pimp us.”

In another separate direct message, Kanye West referenced vocalist James Blake’s recent tweets concerning the skewed value of musicians and their art with regard to the current industry standard streaming business model.

“Like James Blake said, streaming devalues our music,” he wrote in part. “We sell albums on Yeezy.com. I got 20 million Instagram followers. When 5 % of my followers by an album that’s 1 million albums sold. That’s 300K more than the biggest album last year. We sold 1 million items on Yeezy.com on Super Bowl Sunday so we know it’s possible.”

In yet another separate direct message sent by West, the DONDA creator also revealed his tentative plans to hold off on the streaming releases of Vultures 2 for up to a month, in order to first sell broadcast rights to movie theaters first.

For additional information, check out the tweet below featuring the cover artwork for the album, which Ty Dolla $ign recently revealed has a highly personal connection to his family.