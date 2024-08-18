Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Mobbed By MAGA During Beverly Hills Trump Rally

West’s support for Trump was rooted in his desire to challenge conventional thinking and push against the boundaries of political correctness. He saw Trump as a disruptive force in American politics, much like he views himself in the music and fashion industries.

West has spoken about how he feels a kinship with Trump in their shared willingness to defy expectations and go against the grain. However, West’s endorsement of Trump was met with significant backlash, particularly from the Black community and his fans, who felt that Trump’s policies and rhetoric were harmful to marginalized groups. Despite this, West has remained steadfast in his belief that his support for Trump was about more than just politics—it was about challenging the status quo and promoting free thought.