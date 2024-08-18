Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Mobbed By MAGA During Beverly Hills Trump Rally

Driving a Tesla Cybertruck, the embattled entrepreneur/rapper pulled over to the side of the road and soaked up the scene—until he was swarmed by fans chanting his name.
Kanye West continues to show his allegiance to Donald Trump. On Sunday (August 18), the embattled entrepreneur/rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori, showed up to a Trump rally in Beverly Hills.
Driving a Tesla Cybertruck, West simply pulled to side of the road and soaked up the scene—until he was swarmed by fans chanting his name. Within minutes, he sped off, seemingly anxious to escape the growing crowd. In a video posted to TikTok, Trump supporters are seen waving their Trump flags and wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats as they approach West’s vehicle.
Kanye West has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, which has drawn both attention and controversy. West’s support first became widely known in 2016 when he publicly endorsed Trump during a concert. He followed up with a highly publicized visit to the White House in 2018, where he donned a MAGA hat, a symbol of Trump’s campaign.
During the meeting, West praised Trump for his “dragon energy,” a term he used to describe what he saw as Trump’s strong and unorthodox leadership style. West also expressed his admiration for Trump’s approach to business and politics, suggesting that Trump’s presidency represented a break from the traditional political establishment, something West found appealing. Then in 2022, he and and white nationalist Nick Fuentes had dinner with Trump at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.
West’s support for Trump was rooted in his desire to challenge conventional thinking and push against the boundaries of political correctness. He saw Trump as a disruptive force in American politics, much like he views himself in the music and fashion industries.
West has spoken about how he feels a kinship with Trump in their shared willingness to defy expectations and go against the grain. However, West’s endorsement of Trump was met with significant backlash, particularly from the Black community and his fans, who felt that Trump’s policies and rhetoric were harmful to marginalized groups. Despite this, West has remained steadfast in his belief that his support for Trump was about more than just politics—it was about challenging the status quo and promoting free thought.