Kanye West’s Yeezy Company To Pay $950,000 To Settle Lawsuit

The Kanye West-owned Yeezy company will pay nearly $1 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit in California.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the settlement on Monday.

“Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps,” Gascón said in a press release. “We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County.”

Kanye West’s company was accused of unlawful business practices in the civil lawsuit. Yeezy allegedly made “untrue or misleading” statements about shipping products in a specific timeframe, including situations where customers paid extra for expedited shipping.

According to the suit, Yeezy repeatedly violated a California business code requiring online orders to be shipped within 30 days. If that deadline can’t be met, buyers are supposed to receive consumer equivalent or superior replacement goods. Sellers can also explain the delay and offer a refund.

Kanye West’s Adidas brand now owes $200,000 in civil penalties and $25,000 in investigative costs to each of the four district attorney offices involved in the case. It will also pay $50,000 in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund.