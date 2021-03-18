Kanye West’s Bodyguard Claims NDA To Keep The Billionaire’s Secrets Was Forged

(AllHipHop News)
One day after Forbes magazine announced that Kanye West is on his way to being the richest Black American in the history of the United States, his former bodyguard is accusing the headliner maker of forging his name on an NDA.
Steve Stanulis served on Kanye’s security detail for a short time in 2016 and immediately linked with the press to talk about the artist’s most intimate moments with his family, doing business and public performances — including the infamous meltdown on Saturday Night Live that many attribute to his struggles with bipolarism.
Now, Stanulis is working with several networks to put out a documentary about his time with the Wests.
“They see this as a ’48 Hours’ for real or a ‘Lethal Weapon’ for real,” he said, referring to the famous buddy movies of the ’80s. “It comes from my mouth, I worked with [West] two separate times.”
However, Team Yeezy says that are in possession of a signed NDA that will prohibit him from sharing what he “thinks” he knows from the two occasions he was hired to work. Over the last five years, they have threatened to sue him to the tune of $40 million for spreading lies about the rock star family.
Steve Stanulis says he never signed such a thing, claiming that someone actually forged his signature on the contract. He alleged that one was presented but he did not sign because they wanted him to backdate it.
“‘What? Why would I do that? Why would I put my head on a guillotine?’” he said on “The Domenick Nati Show” on IG. “Why would I back-date an NDA?”
He also says he has proof. While some fans are interested in seeing this proof, others think he is a clown. He also is a clout-chasing chatty patty. Check him out bragging about Leo DiCaprio.
True story: the guy who know was Kanye’s bodyguard, Steve Stanulis tried to do a “tell all” for his former friend- fraudster Dana Giaccheto to no avail. He publicly lied about the life he was living with that dude and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s lying about Ye in his book
— HODGEY HODGEY HODGEY (@808hodge) March 13, 2021
F### Steve stanulis
— ° (@seeuuuuuuuu) March 13, 2021
Steve Stanulis (@stvstanulis) explains his crazy story of how he became one of Leonardo DiCaprio security guards in the late 90s.
Later, we hear what Steve’s strengths and weaknesses are in the business and how important it is to know your limits.https://t.co/ICZZBNeKVL… pic.twitter.com/9XLMMfSQh0
— Let's Get Into Entertainment Podcast (@LetsGetInto_Ent) February 5, 2021