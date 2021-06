Kanye West celebrated his 44th birthday by dropping his first collaboration with the Gap!

Kanye West the designer can pop his puffy bomber collar after having an extraordinarily successful launch of his new Gap line.

According to CNBC, the Jesus is King rapper as a monumental birthday gift, the first item from the Yeezy Gap collection actually sold out the brand’s website in a matter of hours.

It was released this morning … today … Tuesday … June 8th, the rapper’s 44th birthday.

Shoppers clamored to cop a bright azure-blue nylon puffer, even though they won’t be able to rock it until 2021’s back-to-school season. Ye’ announced this partnership last year, during the season that he was eyeing the seat of the presidency.

This partnership is said to be an agreement for about 10-years and the project is projected to make the Def Jam artist a billionaire.

According to reports by UBS, the business news site Bloomberg.com says that between his Yeezy line with Adidas and the Gap deal he is worth $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion.

Kanye has not publicly celebrated this milestone on social media. Nor has he shouted himself out for his born day. The last message that he sent on Twitter to his 30M+ followers is that he plans to run for president in 2024.