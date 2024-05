Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former dominatrix’s comment was in response to a TikTok post about a new Bumble ad claiming celibacy’s not the answer, which many women apparently found offensive.

“2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh,” she wrote. Her comment was in response to a TikTok post about a new Bumble ad claiming celibacy’s not the answer, which many women apparently found offensive. Her decision follows a stint as a dominatrix in which she was paid hundreds of dollars to dominate men.

West reportedly wanted to be one of them. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2023, Cohen asked the Uncut Gems actress if she was ever “Kanye’s dominatrix,” to which she said no. But she added, “I think he would have liked that, but it just never got there.” She also pointed out she and West were only together for a “minute” and that he probably didn’t even know her entire name.

Fox and West started dating in early January 2022 and it was over by February of that year. In an article published by The Cut shortly after the breakup was announced, Fox indicated West’s schedule wasn’t sustainable for her.

“When I’m with Ye… but even when I’m with my son, it’s also very difficult,” Fox said. “It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic if that makes sense. It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”

Fox also revealed she was gobsmacked by Kanye West’s level of fame and grappled with the concept of celebrity.

“I’ve never been operating at the level that Ye is,” she continued. “I never wanted to be super-mega-famous. It’s a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically.”