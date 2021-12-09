Kanye West’s “Free Larry Hoover Concert” Featuring Drake To Play At IMAX Theaters

Find out how you can get tickets to see the show on the big screen.

Two of the most successful stars in Hip Hop history are uniting to help present the “Free Larry Hoover Concert” on Thursday, December 9 at 8 pm PT. Kanye “Ye” West and Drake will perform at the event.

In addition to streaming on Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video, the “Free Larry Hoover Concert” will also be available in select IMAX cinemas for one night only. Tickets are available now at www.tickets.imax.com.

Kanye West is using the showcase to raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform. The benefit concert will also support legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” says Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, adds, “We’ve built a home for the most important live-streaming events, and seeing these global superstars on stage together will be a can’t-miss event for fans around the world.”

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Amazon. #KanyeDrakeLivehttps://t.co/41feTihKXR pic.twitter.com/2a5Z8HGkEW — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 8, 2021

Twitch Will Also Stream The “Free Larry Hoover Concert”

The “Free Larry Hoover Concert” will stream live from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. It will also be available on-demand on Prime Video following the live event on Thursday night.

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front-row seat to this concert,” states Tim Hinshaw, head of Hip Hop and R&B for Amazon Music. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality – this concert is just the latest example.”

Amazon also partnered with the Twitch video service to live stream Kanye West’s first headlining show in five years. Over the past twelve months, the music category on Twitch reportedly grew 550% year-over-year.

“It’s rare to be able to bring two of the biggest cultural icons together on one stage for our customers across the globe,” says Alaina Bartels, talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “As the home for talent, whether it’s a developing artist or a household name, we’re constantly focused on building opportunities for them to reach fans in exciting new ways. We can’t wait for our audiences to watch this special event.”