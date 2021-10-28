Kanye West’s New “DONDA” Stem Player Includes 3 Extra Songs

New owners of Kanye West’s $200 device reveal that three new “DONDA” tracks are included and the much-loved Cudi feature is restored.

Kanye West recently launched his “DONDA” stem player. The cutting-edge device enables users to make the listening experience truly unique by customizing individual song components. And according to those who recently received theirs, it includes some surprise bonus tracks.

Proud new device owners have shared details of the product on social media. According to them, the stem player includes some additional tracks not included in the 27-song version of the “DONDA” album that exists on streaming platforms.

There are three new songs, the most talked about is “Life of the Party.” Not only notable for its feature from Andre 3000 but it’s the same song Drake leaked on his SiriusXM radio show earlier this year. The song is complete with an outro from DMX and adlibs from The Notorious B.I.G.

Andre 3000’s verse on Life of the Party on the Stem Player pic.twitter.com/y5kq8nDR0J — Ben Blanks 💽 (@ItsBenBlanks) October 27, 2021

“Life of the Party” was reportedly cut from the project initially due to the profanity which is censored on the stem-player version.

Also included with the device is a track fans heard during Kanye’s first “DONDA” listening party in Atlanta, “Never Abandon Your Family.”

Kanye’s Yeezy Stem Players come with a finished version of ‘Never Abandon Your Family’ 🎵 pic.twitter.com/CGVncj95ja — don't bore us 🎧 (@DontBoreUs) October 26, 2021

Additionally, the “DONDA” stem player contains “Up From the Ashes,” originally recorded for 2019’s Jesus Is King.

Up From The Ashes on the Stem Player pic.twitter.com/udLXpw4ZHe — Ben Blanks 💽 (@ItsBenBlanks) October 27, 2021

“Remote” featuring Young Thug also includes its original Kid Cudi appearance.

Kid Cudi is also back on Remote on the Stem Player. pic.twitter.com/EvxVbLoEmf — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) October 26, 2021

The “DONDA” stem player is available through Kanye West’s official website