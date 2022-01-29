It’s like the universe doesn’t want these guys to be best friends.

Actress and former dominatrix Julia Fox has dated another rapper before linking with Kanye West. Apparently, Drake flewed her out a few times.

Page Six has floated that the Uncut Gems actress was rocking with Drake a year ago, right before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The way she and the Toronto rapper originally met was innocent enough. He slid into her DM to compliment her on her performance in the movie. At the time, she was in a long-term relationship with Peter Artemiev, the father of her one-year-old, so she ignored it.

After the two broke up, she hit the “Certified Lover Boy” up.

According to sources close to the hook-up, they met up in New York in February 2020 for a night of partying at the Bowery Hotel.

The next day, while she was working on a promotion at Bloomingdales, Drake came to visit here — causing an uproar with security.

The source said, “They closed down the store so he could visit.”

Days after Valentine’s Day Fox flew out to Los Angeles where the Champagne Papi gave her two of the famed Birkin bags, purchases that could run a player anywhere from $20,000 to $500,000.

She then went to his Toronto home for a while until the world shut down.

“They were closing the border [between Canada and the US], and she had to get back home,” said a source.

After returning home, she reconnected with her baby daddy and is now dating the father of Kim’s four children.

Kanye and Fox started dating this last New Year’s Eve. In less than 30 days, the high publicized relationship has crossed several continents, been featured stories in magazine spreads (that they posed for), and have a nickname (that she made up), Juliye.

No words from Kanye on it, but the insider says he was p##### about Drake slaying his girl.

The universe, no matter what J. Prince hope, doesn’t want Drake and Kanye to be friends.