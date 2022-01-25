Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Gives Them A Nickname, ‘Juliye’ … Fans Call Her Thirsty

Fans long for Kim, as some think the new model is being forced on them.

Hip-Hop Mogul Kanye West’s new girlfriend is trying ever-so quickly to replace Kim Kardashian. After less than a month, Julia Fox is pushing hard for fans to accept her like they did his ex-wife. She even created a new nickname for the couple, Juliye. ( WHAT IN THE CORNBALL ISH-YE )

According to DailyMail.com, the 31-year-old actress hopped on her Insta Stories on Monday, Jan. 24 and after posting a picture of her and Kanye at Paris Fashion Week to her 1 million followers, she tagged it ‘Juliye’ with a black heart emoji.

The two were wearing all black leather and eerily modeled early Kimye fashion stunts. She also reshared another picture of the two posted by Victor Squella Rivas that was captioned, “@juliafox serving dominatrix couture, repping all the sex workers always.”

The comment is not out of line. Fox, at one time in her career, was a sex worker. Before becoming an actor and one have of Juliye, she was a dominatrix.

The Uncut Gems star seems to really want this to catch. Problem is … that’s not how couple nicknames work. The fans give it.

And fans are not jocking it, calling the woman thirsty.

