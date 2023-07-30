Twitter aka X, Unbans Kanye aka Ye

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

The account was unsuspended more than six months after being banned for violating the platform’s rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

The suspension, confirmed by X’s owner Elon Musk, was triggered by Ye’s post of an image that combined a s####### and the Star of David.

Ye had run afoul of the platform’s rules before. In October 2022, his account was restricted over antisemitic comments, leading to a similar ban.

His controversial remarks also led to severed ties with The Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas, who stated that they “do not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

Despite the controversy, Ye’s account was reinstated earlier today (July 29). The rapper will not be eligible to monetize his account, and advertisements will not appear next to his posts, according to The New York Times.

Twitter/X says Kanye West’s account is being “turned back on.” It will be ineligible for a monetization and no ads will appear next to his posts, according to the company.



This comes after he shared an image of a s####### a few months ago. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 29, 2023

Since his return, Ye has not posted anything new on the platform. His last post, dated December 1, 2022, was a controversial jab at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Musk has not publicly commented on the reinstatement of Ye’s account.