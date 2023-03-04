Kanye’s ‘Beef’ With Burger Joint Thrown Out Of Court; Owner Refuses To Be Bullied By Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Owner says he may still change the name, but when he wants to.

A lawsuit that Kanye West filed a year ago against a burger shop in Melbourne, Australia has been thrown out.

According to ABC.Net.Au, Justice Shawn McElwaine said one of the reasons why he dismissed the case was because Yeezy hadn’t executed any “steps whatsoever to progress this litigation.”

AllHipHop.com reported the rapper-turned-producer sued the owners of College Dropout Burgers because he believed the name was too close to his classic Roc-A-Fella debut album.

Mark Elkhouri, the owner of the burger joint, said before the lawsuit he considered himself a devout fan. In the courtroom, he showed his new-found disregard for Yeezy with a shirt that said, “I am not Kanye West.” The entrepreneur refuses to be bullied by the star- but the judge says regardless of that, Kanye’s team is not on top of things.

The owner’s team has been working with the courts, whereas Ye’s has not.

On Friday, Mar. 3, Elkhouri’s lawyer, Craig Smith, said he wanted the lawsuit dismissed on the grounds West’s team has been non-compliance with court procedures, saying, “We have an applicant who has no genuine interest in this proceeding.”

McElwaine agreed and said the “Jesus Walks” chart-topper demonstrated “very unsatisfactory conduct” before saying he nor his lawyers gave “attention to the overarching practices and procedure of this court”

Now that it’s over, Elkhouri said, “Kanye West was — and probably still is — in some ways the inspiration of who I am as a person.”

He also added, “There were some very, very hard times in my life that [the rapper] kind of helped me through, whether it was his previous albums and the type of message.”

The owner also said he might change the name of the restaurant anyway … but he would do it on his time and not because Kanye is bullying him.