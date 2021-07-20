Karrueche Tran Makes History By Winning Daytime Lead Actress Emmy

Karrueche Tran won the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The 33-year-old Los Angeles native made history last night.
By taking home the award, Karrueche Tran is the first lead actress of Asian American and Pacific Island (AAPI) descent to win a Daytime Emmy or Primetime Emmy. She was rewarded for her performance as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in Popstar! TV’s The Bay.
Previously, Karrueche Tran triumphed twice at the Daytime Emmy Awards by winning trophies for Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series as a producer for The Bay (2016, 2017). She has also starred in other series such as Claws and Games People Play.
Karrueche Tran wrote on Instagram:
Y’all.. I.. really don’t even know where to begin… lol when I got nominated I was soooo surprised and grateful but was like nah there’s no way I’m gonna actually win.. the nom was more than enough.. but God had a different plan for me.. I’m still in shock! I have to thank @gregorijmartin for believing in me in the very beginning stages of my career.. for seeing something in me that most didn’t.. for giving me a chance to become someone I never thought was possible.. THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart ❤️ The icing on the cake was finding out I’m the first AAPI lead actress Emmy winner in both Daytime Emmys and Primetime.. excuse me WHATTT??! I f###### made Emmys history.. that is HUGE and makes me extremely emotional.. to be a representation of a community that is so often overlooked and under appreciated brings me to tears.. WOW I am on such a high that I know will last for a long time.. I think the biggest take away from this blessing is not allowing it to get to my head or too comfortable.. this award motivates me to keep pushing myself beyond my limits.. to work even harder and become better than I was yesterday. I am so filled with love and joy you guys 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.@karrueche Instagram