Karrueche Tran Makes History By Winning Daytime Lead Actress Emmy

Karrueche Tran won the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The 33-year-old Los Angeles native made history last night.

By taking home the award, Karrueche Tran is the first lead actress of Asian American and Pacific Island (AAPI) descent to win a Daytime Emmy or Primetime Emmy. She was rewarded for her performance as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in Popstar! TV’s The Bay.

Previously, Karrueche Tran triumphed twice at the Daytime Emmy Awards by winning trophies for Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series as a producer for The Bay (2016, 2017). She has also starred in other series such as Claws and Games People Play.

