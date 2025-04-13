Kash Doll Dragged For Picking Her Nose With $20 Bill

Kash Doll used a $20 Bill to pick and wipe her nose courtside at a Pistons game and the Internet isn’t having it. Her inexplicable action has ignited a wave of online backlash over hygiene and wealth flaunting.
The Detroit rapper was caught on video dabbing her nose with the cash during the NBA matchup, where she was seated in prime front-row seats.
Her b##### picking prompted swift reactions across Instagram and X, with many viewers calling the move “corny” and “gross.”
While some defended the behavior as harmless or humorous, others pointed out the health risks of using paper money as a tissue.
Studies have shown that cash can carry many bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Salmonella and Staphylococcus aureus.
Microbes can survive on bills for days, and because money changes hands so often, it’s considered one of the dirtiest everyday items.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long warned about the spread of germs through frequently touched surfaces and paper currency is rarely cleaned.
That’s one reason digital wallets and contactless payments have surged in popularity — they reduce physical contact and the risk of contamination.
Some users questioned why Kash Doll would use legal tender as a tissue, especially in a public setting. Others saw it as a tone-deaf gesture during a time when many are struggling financially.
The video, which continues to rack up views, has drawn mostly negative reactions online.
https://twitter.com//_BabyRyan/_/status/1911433027378389033