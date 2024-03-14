Kash Doll Reveals How She Surprised Tracy T With Pregnancy Test

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kash Doll announced her pregnancy on her birthday as she awaits the arrival of her second child with Tracy T.

Kash Doll celebrated her birthday by announcing she’s expecting her second child with boyfriend Tracy T. The Detroit-bred rapper/actress showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post on Thursday (March 14).

“It’s my birthday and God bless[ed] me with another one!!!” she wrote. “This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to b[e] in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!!

Kash Doll discussed her pregnancy in an interview with PEOPLE. She found out she was pregnant after taking a trip to Turks and Caicos for Tracy T’s birthday.

“We were having fun,” she said. “I was drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn’t keep anything down! I took a test and it said yes!”

Kash Doll turned the pregnancy test into a birthday gift for her boyfriend. Tracy T was delighted by the surprise.

“I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back,” she said. “When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy.”

Kash Doll gave birth to her and Tracy T’s son Kashton in 2022. The soon-to-be mother of two said her firstborn was looking forward to his sibling’s arrival.

“He loves babies already,” she noted. “When he sees babies, he gets so excited. He wants to touch them, hug them and feed them.”

The BMF star and Tracy T’s second child is due in June. Kash Doll is also working on a new album, which she claimed was dropping in May after a performance in her hometown. She described the project as “organic, raw, authentic,” telling PEOPLE it was “grown and sexy and fun.”