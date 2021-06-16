Kash Doll Shouts Out “Cevin Durant” After Dispute Over “KD” Moniker

The Midwesterner has jokes for the former MVP.

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant put up 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists during the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit-raised rapper Kash Doll shouted out the 11-time NBA All-Star on Twitter. Last night, the Stacked album creator tweeted, “Come on Cevin Durant!!!”

Come on Cevin Durant!!! — 3:14 (@kashdoll) June 16, 2021

Kash Doll referred to Durant as “Cevin” because the Republic recording artist got into a back-and-forth with him on Twitter earlier this year of the moniker “KD.”

“All these n##### wanna f### KD,” posted Kash Doll in February. Kevin Durant responded, “You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off… [You] have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL.”

You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

Kash Doll quote-tweeted Kevin Durant and added, “I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly ❤️.” Apparently, the Hip Hop performer and the basketball player eventually spoke on the phone.

In April, Kash Doll tweeted, “Y’all I FaceTimed Kevin Durant last night on set while my (black eye and bloody nose make up was on) and told him his fans did that to me [because] of the KD argument 😂😂😂 y’all should’ve seen his face!!! He was so concerned until I started laughing then he hung up 😂😂😂😂.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday in Wisconsin’s Fiserv Forum.

I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly ❤️ https://t.co/zz9nKERprd — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021