Kash Doll Shouts Out “Cevin Durant” After Dispute Over “KD” Moniker

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant put up 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists during the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs.
Detroit-raised rapper Kash Doll shouted out the 11-time NBA All-Star on Twitter. Last night, the Stacked album creator tweeted, “Come on Cevin Durant!!!”
Kash Doll referred to Durant as “Cevin” because the Republic recording artist got into a back-and-forth with him on Twitter earlier this year of the moniker “KD.”
“All these n##### wanna f### KD,” posted Kash Doll in February. Kevin Durant responded, “You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off… [You] have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL.”
Kash Doll quote-tweeted Kevin Durant and added, “I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly ❤️.” Apparently, the Hip Hop performer and the basketball player eventually spoke on the phone.
In April, Kash Doll tweeted, “Y’all I FaceTimed Kevin Durant last night on set while my (black eye and bloody nose make up was on) and told him his fans did that to me [because] of the KD argument 😂😂😂 y’all should’ve seen his face!!! He was so concerned until I started laughing then he hung up 😂😂😂😂.”
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday in Wisconsin’s Fiserv Forum.