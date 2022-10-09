Katie Got Bandz Prepping New Project Under ‘Drillery Clinton’ Alias

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Katie Got Bandz is not here for rap beef between women in Hip-Hop and says she is all about love and unity.

Rapper Katie Got Bandz, a pioneer Chicagoland Drill scene, said she is still trying to take in being asked to be a part of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl Queen Remix” and believes the universe answered her prayers from earlier in the year with Drillary Clinton project.

In an interview with WGN 9, she shared it was a “dope experience” to have the Queen of the Barbz reach out to her.

While the two artists never met, she said they met on social media after she made a point and have been “bonding” ever since.

Katie Got Bandz said she and Nicki started getting cool after she dropped her latest project “Drillary Clinton 4” earlier this year.

She told the host that Drillary Clinton, a play on the former first lady and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s name, is her alter ego.

“I was a fan (still am a fan) of Hillary Clinton,” she said. “It’s presidential and since I have my slogan ‘Go Vote Lil ####’ [it worked].”

She also said the fans gave her the name because she is the first lady of Drill music.

With DC4, she said, “I spoke on the things that’s happening now with my music. I manifested and worked and prayed and said I was gonna get a song with Nicki and it happened.”

“She sent me the beat and said, ‘Mama, I know this might be a little poppy for you,’” she stated. “But I responded, ‘I’m versatile I can do any type of song.”

She jumped on it showed she was more than just drill artist.

Her versatility is about to be on full blast with her upcoming project “DC4 Deluxe” which will feature big features that she cannot talk about.

As she talked about this amazing opportunity with the Young Money princess and the lack of women making music out of Chicago, Katie Got Bandz said she is with “love” and “unity” not just in Chicago, but around the world.

Hopefully, this unity can spill over into Nicki’s world.

Since the promotion and release of this song, Ms. Petty has re-engaged her beef with Cardi B, a Hip-Hop squabble that at one point spilled off the record and into the streets.

And no one wants that ever again.