Katt Williams Reveals Salacious Offer He Received From Harvey Weinstein

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams said he had a disturbing meeting with former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Katt Williams pulled no punches during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The longtime comedian recalled a shocking interaction with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in the conversation with Sharpe.

“They canceled me for talking about Harvey Weinstein before the thing came out,” Williams told Sharpe. “But he offered to suck my penis in front of all my people at my agency. What am I supposed to do? He did all of that. I’m thinking I’m the only Black person on the script. I get there, it’s three other Black guys on there. Woo! Huh? I told him no. What y’all do?”

He continued, “And this is why I walk in a room, heads go down. Behind my back, I’m nothing. I’m just a regular old comedian that’s bitter and jealous. But in my face? No, no, no. The king has walked in and they have to respect it. Only because I’m not taking the shortcuts. I’ve not been funded. They pay you to not talk about things they don’t want you to talk about. They tell you that themselves.”

Weinstein was arguably the biggest name exposed in the Me Too movement. Dozens of women accused the former movie executive of abuse and harassment.

A judge sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison for a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape conviction in 2020. He received an additional 16 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges in 2023.

Weinstein wasn’t the only celebrity who got aired out in Williams’ interview with Sharpe. The comic discussed his issues with several comedians, most notably accusing Cedric the Entertainer of stealing jokes. Williams also took shots at Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart and Rickey Smiley in the episode, which ran for close to three hours.

Watch Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay below.