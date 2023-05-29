Katy Perry Invites Lizzo To Be Next “American Idol” Judge

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Katy Perry revealed who she wants to be the next celebrity judge on “American Idol.” Lizzo!

Katy Perry has invited Lizzo to be a judge on “American Idol.”

In a recent interview for Buzzfeed “Celeb’s Puppy Interview” segment, the “Dark Horse” singer was asked what the most challenging part of being an American Idol judge was.

“Probably being a woman and having a strong opinion,” the 38-year-old pop star replied, before adding, “I also think that what’s really challenging is only one person wins this contest. I would say that the top 20 are all superstars and I would never want to sing after them because they can sing better than all of us.”

Katy, who has been a judge on “American Idol” alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie since Season 16, then revealed her solution to being the only woman on the show would be to invite more women onto the panel.

“I’d like Lizzo to come and join ‘American Idol.’ This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry,” the “Roar” singer pronounced.

“Lizzo, I’m asking you to join the panel. I’m feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone. I could really use some bold, honest, hot takes.”

The reality competition series recently wrapped up its 21st season, with the finale airing on Sunday, (May 21).