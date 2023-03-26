EXCLUSIVE: “John Wick” Director Chad Stahelski Explains How He Keeps Outdoing Action Sequences

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chad Stahelski, director of the critically acclaimed movie “John Wick: Chapter 4,” talks about how he creates the epic action scenes in the franchise! Read more!

Keanu Reeves and his John Wick director Chad Stahelski tried “really hard” to outdo themselves with the action in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

With each installment in the high-octane assassin franchise, the action sequences get bigger, bolder, and more explosive, and the latest chapter, clocking in at almost three hours, features more setpieces than ever before.

“We look at all the ‘John Wicks’ more like the letters to the films we love. So you can see ‘The Warriors’ reference. You can see the Sergio Leone references. I don’t know…it’s for people that kind of geek

out over movies like Keanu and I do,” Chad Stahelski told AllHipHop.com.

When AllHipHop asked Stahelski how he keeps outdoing what he has already done in previous “John Wick” films, the acclaimed director gave up some of the secrets to his success.

“We just go, okay, how do we get better? And sometimes, it’s with a story, and sometimes it’s with cars, and sometimes it’s with characters. But my main trick, my little secret is to get a really great crew and a fantastic cast and make them do all the work,” Stahelski told AllHipHop.com.

Stahelski was coy as to whether or not there would be a “John Wick 5.” But there are already John Wick spin-offs in the works.

“The Continental,” a series about a young Winston Scott in 1970s New York, is slated to premiere later this year. A film called “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas has also been rumored, while Halle Berry recently claimed a spin-off based on her character “Sofia” was a real possibility.

“John Wick: Chapter 4”, also starring Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Donnie Yen, landed in movie theaters on Friday (March 24th).