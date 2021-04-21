Kehlani Calls For Abolishing Police After Ma’Khia Bryant Is Shot Dead By A Cop

(AllHipHop News)
Yesterday, people around the world were on the edge of their seats awaiting the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. A Minnesota jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
While many people in America expressed relief that Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, another African-American citizen being killed by a police officer became national news.
Ma’Khia Bryant lost her life in Columbus, Ohio on the same day the Chauvin verdict was announced. Body camera footage of the incident was released on Tuesday which showed an officer shooting the 16-year-old girl.
According to reports, Bryant was armed with a knife but she was using the weapon to defend herself against a group that was trying to attack her. There are conflicting reports about whether she was the person that called 911. The teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“It’s a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It’s a horrible, heartbreaking situation,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Sharing the body-worn camera footage – while incomplete – was critical. We will share more footage as it becomes available.
Ma’Khia Bryant’s death quickly went viral on social media. Her name became the top trending topic on Twitter as users across the globe shared their thoughts on her being gunned down by a Columbus officer.
R&B singer Kehlani took to Twitter to blast the entire institution of policing in the United States. The 25-year-old It Was Good Until It Wasn’t album creator called for the elimination of law enforcement.
Kehlani tweeted:
ACAB
ABOLISH THE F###### POLICE.
the same day we “celebrate” a verdict for another loss that should’ve never happened, a Black child is murdered.
ABOLISHMENT IS THE ONLY ANSWER.
[five broken heart emojis] #MAKHIABRYANT
She later added:
def not here to police the optimism or the celebration/relief George Floyd’s family gets to experience today. but just always in the headspace of it never had to happen. & praying it never happens again.
16*
#makiyahbryant <—— has info but her name is Ma’Khia .
somebodies whole a## baby
that’s a CHILD.
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
def not here to police the optimism or the celebration / relief George Floyd’s family gets to experience today. but just always in the headspace of it never had to happen. & praying it never happens again.
