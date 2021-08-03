Kehlani Explains How Smoking Weeds Damaged Her Vocal Cords

R&B singer Kehlani revealed she has been forced to give up marijuana, after smoking seriously damaged her vocal cords!

Kehlani stopped smoking marijuana because it started “really messing” with her vocal cords.

The 26-year-old singer opened up about the reasons she’s been “ouid free” since 2018 during a video on TikTok.

“I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective. People think I’m s####### on weed, I’m not! I loved weed when I was involved with it’s a beautiful plant with very nice properties when used correctly. I don’t think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it. I wasn’t the most productive pothead.

“It really really messed with my vocal cords and it really took a lot of energy from my day.”

Kehlani added that she decided to quit the substance when she started to become addicted to it.

“I stopped to regulate my body and myself,” she continued. “I got to a point where I couldn’t eat, sleep or be at a social gathering. I couldn’t kick it without smoking weed and I just didn’t want it to have that hold on my life anymore. And also my throat and lungs were tired of me.”

However, Kehlani concluded her video by insisting that she’s “not judging the weed smokers!”

Kehlani’s TikTok comes after she admitted on Twitter earlier this year that she was “scared” into quitting smoking when a doctor told her she only had “a few years left of singing.”