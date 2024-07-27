Keith Sweat Shades 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony Festival After Rapper Puts Him On Blast

50 Cent’s “How To Rob” ame back to bite him where the sun doesn’t shine in his recent social media exchange with Keith Sweat.

50 Cent and Keith Sweat engaged in a fiery yet hilarious social media exchange after the G-Unit mogul trolled the R&B legend with a video remarking on his latest achievement.

On Friday (July 26), 50 Cent posted a video on Instagram, sharing a phone call he had with a member of his team about Keith Sweat potentially missing the upcoming Humor and Harmony Weekend festival in Shreveport, Louisiana.

As the video went viral, Keith Sweat didn’t hold back. He took to Instagram with his own video, playfully trolling him by referencing lyrics from 50 Cent’s classic hit “How To Rob.”

“@50cent Hey Fif I gotta respond to you I’m definitely not coming to Shreveport now,” Sweat’s caption read. “I just remember you said this about me back in the day. I’ll see y’all in NYC Aug 3rd when I get to the key to the city. You need to be there with me and everything is squashed. Love You Shreveport LMFAO #50Cent #KeithSweat.”

In his video, Sweat continued to tease over the probable outcome in Shreveport should he not make the key ceremony in New York.

“Hold, hold on, hold up,” he said. “I just know back in the day, I just remember back in the day he said he going to have me staring down the of his barrel of his nine—what the, oh hell no. I know. I know, I ain’t coming to Shreveport now, man. 50. I’m going to just zoom this one man. Come on man. You just put it where you want.”

Sweat concluded the comical video by giving 50 Cent a glimpse of what his Zoom performance would be like while singing his hit song “Make It Last.”

According to Sweat, he informed Fifty’s team he may forego the festival due to the fact he recently opted into the ceremony to receive the Key to the City of New York from Mayor Eric Adams on August 3. Of course, 50 Cent had a field day and kicked off his medium rare roast of the “Nobody” vocalist with a bang.

“This @keithsweat is tripping, he getting Diddy’s Key to the city Aug 3,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of his post. “They blocking off streets in Harlem for him. Now if he don’t show up in Shreveport, we ain’t f###### with him no more. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

In the video, 50 Cent continued to express his frustration, teasing that Mayor Adams is giving Sweat the key that he forced Diddy to remit amid his mounting sexual assault allegations.

“This n###a Keith Sweat is tripping man,” he said. “N###a talking about he not going to come to the Humor and Harmony thing. He going to do the show from his bedroom. He’s doing the show on Zoom from his bedroom because you’re not coming to the, I can’t make it city.

“I can’t make it to him. Getting the key to tell that m###########. I said they took Diddy’s key to the city. Eric Adams took Diddy’s key to the city and giving it to Keith Sweat and now he’s acting like because I can’t make it, I can’t be there on the third. Man, that n####’s crazy, yo. These RB n##### is crazy. Crazy huh?”

It appears as though the thought that Sweat may not make the festival was too much to bare for 50 Cent, who quickly switched up his code in a subsequent post in which he reposted the R&B singer’s video.

“oh no, I was tripping when I wrote that, yo ass better be in Shreveport,” he wrote in the caption. “we need that grown and sexy s### ! @keithsweat stop playing get your ass on da jet man. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

Sweat, however, maintained his disposition and continued trolling 50 Cent in the comment section of the post, saying, “Went from how to rob to how to beg real quick.”

Fans were left in stitches as the playful banter between the two icons continued to escalate, turning an ordinary Friday into a day of unexpected entertainment. Whether or not Keith Sweat will follow through with his Zoom performance remains to be seen. Either way, both stars have already given fans a show to remember with their social media showdown.

