Keke Palmer Demands Dermatologists Find A Cure For Adult Acne

Actress Keke Palmer is calling upon surgeons and the medical community to do something about adult acne. Read more!

Keke Palmer has candidly discussed her struggles with adult acne.

The “Nope” actress took to Instagram to open up about her skin and begged plastic surgeons to come up with a solution to the common problem.

“I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK? They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on,” she sighed. “But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin? All these years and all these inventions, you can’t figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my a*s and put it on my face? I’m tired of it. I’m done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done.”

In the accompanying caption, Keke joked that she would put her “house on the market” to pay the fee if a doctor could come up with a solution to clear her acne.

“Enough with all the hard work of having to find the PERFECT diet and trying to get an expensive facial every other day. Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love,” the 28-year-old added.

Back in December 2020, Keke shared that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Symptoms can vary between women, but the most common include irregular periods, excessive hair growth, thinning hair, and oily skin or acne.