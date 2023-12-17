Keke Palmer Allegedly Gave Ex A Knuckle Sandwich At Birthday Party According To New Documents

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer is accused of being the aggressor against her boyfriend Darius Jackson, who claims the actress was very abusive.

Darius Jackson has filed a counterclaim against Keke Palmer, alleging it was the actress who was verbally and physically abusive and not the other way around.

Jackson recounted several incidents, starting from August 2021, where he alleges Palmer physically and verbally abused him. These incidents reportedly include an episode where Keke Palmer punched him in the face at a birthday party and another where she punched the windshield of his car while he was driving.

Jackson further claims that in February 2022, Palmer choked and hit him in her home in Los Angeles. In March 2023, another incident is mentioned where he alleges Keke Palmer became enraged and abusive over a malfunctioning shower drain.

He attempts to depict a pattern of aggression and abuse by Palmer, particularly under the influence of alcohol.

This counterclaim is part of a broader legal battle that includes Palmer’s earlier allegations against Jackson for physical and emotional abuse. Last week, Keke Palmer claimed her life is “unravelling at the seams.”

Palmer, who has been granted a temporary restraining order against her former boyfriend Darius Jackson after accusing him of domestic abuse, made the confession via social media.

“When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities (sic) lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because Sharon (her mother) didn’t raise no b*** (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

The comments were posted over a video of Keke holding her nine-month-old son Leodis, with Keke dressed in a maroon robe as she stood in a kitchen. The reel was accompanied by Nicki Minaj’s song “Seeing Green.”

The 30-year-old star captioned the post, “Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE.” Keke’s message attracted a flurry of comments once it went live, with many of the star’s famous friends posting supportive replies.

“Exactly she’s an icon and we praying and riding for you regardless !!” commented singer SZA.

“MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL,” wrote singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor as she added a series of heart and high five emojis. “and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!!”

Following Keke’s domestic abuse claims, Darius was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from the “Hustlers” actress and their son Leodis.

Earlier this month, Keke and Darius agreed to delay a restraining order hearing so they could attend mediation.



In the latest filing, Jackson has requested joint legal and physical custody of their son and asked the court to deny Palmer’s request for a domestic violence restraining order, while also seeking stay-away and no-contact orders against her, along with the payment of his legal fees.

The pair began dating in 2021 and welcomed Leodis in February of this year, before news broke of their split in August.