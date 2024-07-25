Keke Palmer Defends Tyler Perry Following Backlash Over Mogul’s Reaction To Criticism Of New Movie 

Keke Palmer is going to bat for Tyler Perry after the billionaire movie mogul faced backlash over his reaction to critiques of his latest film Divorce in The Black.
Earlier this week, Tyler Perry went viral following his appearance on the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast.
“A large portion of my fans are disenfranchised, who cannot get in the Volvo and go to therapy on the weekend,” Perry said on the podcast. “You’ve got this highbrow negro who is all up in the air with his nose up looking at everything.”
Perry urged, “Don’t discount these people and say their stories don’t matter. Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important, or should be told? Get out of here with that b#######.”
However, after Perry faced backlash over his remarks, Keke Palmer took to X (Twitter) to defend him.
“The enemy isn’t Tyler it’s the system that makes it hard for multiple black artist to shine at one time,” Palmer responded to one critic. “Tyler is not the gatekeeper of all black stories he’s just one creative who broke through the system. Advocating for others to do the same is the fight, not hating Tyler for his work that many do love.”
Another user said that Perry refuses to hire writers and releases “the same misogynoiristic b####### movies,” which makes him part of the system.
Palmer pushed back, claiming that Perry “found a way to work in the system.” She also noted the filmmaker “employed a lot of black people, including writers.”
She added, “Not just in front of the camera but behind. His set was the first set I ever saw a black crew, so that gets my respect. You don’t have to love his movies though, I just don’t blame his movies for oppression.”
When her interlocutor claimed Perry has an “audience that’ll always watch, regardless of quality,” Palmer continued her defense. She insisted the prolific creator has switched things up. Check out her posts below.