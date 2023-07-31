Keke Palmer Wants To Interview Nicki Minaj And Taylor Swift At The Same Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer revealed her dream interviews for her podcast, and Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift are at the top of the list.

Keke Palmer has named her dream podcast guests as Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.

During an interview with The Cut, the actress/singer discussed who she would like to interview on her podcast “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.”

“I absolutely would love to talk to Taylor Swift. And Nicki Minaj. Both for similar reasons,” Keke Palmer told the publication. “I would totally do it at the same time because it would be a big boss conversation, Ms. Lady.”

Keke, 29, continued, “They’re not afraid to talk about the business, the music industry, and the things that people don’t understand.”

The Nickelodeon alum noted that Nicki, 40, has been outspoken regarding the music business.

“Nicki Minaj has spoken to the things that she’s trying to overcome and how they’re able to get in certain rooms or awards or conversations, etc,” she added. “She’s very much so wanting to gun for some old ways of things being done.”

The actress also noted that Taylor, 33, has spoken out about her own obstacles in the industry.

“And it’s the same thing with Taylor Swift when it was coming to owning her masters and just… I’ve also talked a lot about my experience in the music industry, but I just think it’s really cool when you can sit down with your peers and you can discuss the real deal that goes on behind the scenes with the industry,” she gushed.

Since the podcast launched in November 2022, the actress has interviewed stars such as John Stamos, Raven-Symoné, pop duo Aly & AJ, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.