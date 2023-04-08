Keke Palmer Shows Off New Post-Baby Body

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

New mom gives fans a glimpse of how grown up she looks.

It’s like the world has watched Keke Palmer grow up. The star has been a staple in Hollywood since the early 2000s when she popped out in “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” and “Akeelah and the Bee.”

So, when she announced that she was having her first child on Saturday Night Live in 2022, and dropped her baby in February 2023, it seemed like all of Hip-Hop welcomed the birth of a new niece.

Now, the multi-hyphenate has it all: a healthy relationship, a beautiful baby, lots of money, and acne-free skin. She has one more thing that is a whole game changer for little sis … a new body-oddy-oddy!

The former talk show host took to Instagram to show off her new natural curves, courtesy of her fitness instructor and her new son Leodis Andrellton Jackson (Hey Leo!!!).

She captioned the post: “Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son.”

In a video, she says, “Last time I spoke to y’all. I was letting you know that my son cleared my skin up. Skin is still skinning!”

Adding, “And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else: Body down! Get into it … Get into it …because period period period period period period!”

Our little girl is all grown up, now.