Kel Mitchell Almost Scrapped With “All That” Writer In A Closet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kel Mitchell detailed a tense altercation with former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider in a closet on the “All That” set, casting light on the atmosphere of turmoil.

Kel Mitchell recounted a heated clash with former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider inside a closet on the set of “All That.”

Schneider, who faced a barrage of accusations earlier this year, including sexism, racism, and inappropriate behavior, was a central figure in the controversial docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

Speaking on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast, Kel Mitchell, who did not participate in the documentary, shared his personal confrontation with Schneider.

He noted a dramatic shift in the atmosphere of “All That” when Schneider assumed control from creator Brian Robbins.

“They left us with the head writer, Dan Schneider. So he’s writing, and me and him kind of bump heads a little bit,” Kel Mitchell, now 45, recalled. “I remember me and Dan had a big argument on set. He was like, ‘Let’s go over here to this room right here, in this closet.’ He closed the door and he just took off, you know, just yelling all this wild stuff.”

Kel Mitchell was clear about the impact of this confrontation, reflecting on his decision-making process at the time.

“Being an adult at this point, I had a decision to make, you know what I mean? I was just like, ‘Okay, either we are going to fight or either I’m going to leave.’ And so that’s what I did. I left the situation.”

Mitchell’s relationship with Schneider became increasingly strained during his time on “All That” from 1994 to 1999.

Kel Mitchell and co-star Kenan Thompson also headlined the popular Nickelodeon series “Kenan & Kel” from 1996 to 2001.

Following the release of “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” Schneider issued a statement vehemently denying most of the allegations against him.

However, he did express regret over asking employees for neck massages.

Schneider later pursued legal action against the docuseries’ producers, arguing they falsely suggested he was a child sex abuser by associating his image with that of convicted sex offender Brian Peck.