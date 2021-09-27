Kelly Price Speaks. Recovering After Near-Death Experience

Kelly Price has spoken exclusively to TMZ following claims coming from family members that she was missing. The R&B singer was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and at one point, doctors diagnosed her as medically dead. Family members were aware of Kelly’s admittance to the hospital in early August after struggling with COVID-19 symptoms. She spent […]

The R&B singer was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and at one point, doctors diagnosed her as medically dead.

Family members were aware of Kelly’s admittance to the hospital in early August after struggling with COVID-19 symptoms. She spent a week in the ICU but after the third week in the hospital, her children received a call saying she had been discharged.

Kelly’s family reported her missing after not being able to get in contact with her. They contacted the police and alleged that Kelly’s boyfriend was keeping them from visiting her at home. Officials in Cobb County reported carrying out a welfare check and speaking to her boyfriend. They found no evidence of foul play but did list her as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

Speaking to TMZ, Kelly Price says she was never actually missing. She says she was isolating while recovering from COVID-19 and that her family was unaware as she doesn’t keep in regular contact with them.

Kelly says that during her time in hospital she was seriously ill, and almost died. At one point she flatlined and had to be resuscitated by hospital staff but thankfully made a miraculous recovery.

Kelly is still suffering the effects of COVID-19 and is still on oxygen, struggling to speak at times in her interview with TMZ.

TMZ also spoke to Kelly’s attorney, Monica Ewing, who is going through the process of having Kelly removed from Georgia’s missing person list. Ewing also talks about “the sense of betrayal” Kelly’s dealing with from her family. “There are some conversations we are going to be having with respect to the fact that this was a false report of a crime”

The Gospel singer thanked everyone concerned about her for their prayers saying it’s a “horrible situation. I would never misuse the justice system to push a personal vendetta or agenda that I had with anybody.”