Kelly Rowland Addresses Cannes Incident: “The Woman Knows What Happened”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelly Rowland has broken her silence on an incident that took place at the Cannes Film and Television festival in France.

On Thursday (May 23), Rowland appeared in an interview with The Associated Press, during which she spoke for the first time about her interaction with a security usher on the red carpet of a premiere event she attended at the festival. In her brief remarks, Rowland explained that the incident occurred as a result of her feeling as though the usher overstepped her bounds.

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened,” Rowland said. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it.”

As she continued, Rowland appeared to suggest some sort of discrimination and or unfair treatment also played a role in her reaction.

”There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” she said. “I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers.”

A video of Rowland walking the red carpet at the premiere for French-Italian film Marcello Mio went viral after fans identified an apparent dust-up between the vocalist and security staff working the event.

After seemingly being rushed off the carpet while attempting to wave to fans and pose for paparazzi, Rowland appeared to lose her temper with one of the female event staff members and engaged in a heated exchange with her.

According to Page Six, a lip reading expert said Rowland appeared to tell the usher during their exchange, “Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.”

Watch the original video below.