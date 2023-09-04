Kelly Rowland Amazed By Blue Ivy’s Work Ethic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kelly Rowland expressed pride and lack of surprise at Blue Ivy Carter’s strong work ethic, attributing it to the influence of her parents.

Kelly Rowland isn’t surprised by Blue Ivy Carter’s work ethic because the pre-teen has learned from the best: her mom Beyonce and dad, Jay-Z.

Blue, 11, has been joining her famous mother on stage for performances during Beyonce’s latest tour, “Renaissance,” delighting fans with her high-energy dance moves.

Talking about Blue’s dedication and talent, Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland, who has been friends with Beyonce and her family since childhood, gushed to E! News: “I’m very proud!”

She added: “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The “Renaissance World Tour” began in May and wraps on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.