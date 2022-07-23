Kelly Rowland Still Upset Over Racist Sesame Street Incident

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland is still in shock over a racist incident at sesame place that went viral last week. Read more!

Kelly Rowland is still upset over a video showing two young Black girls being ignored by a character at a Sesame Street theme park and isn’t buying the park’s apology.

In a viral video last week, the Muppet character Rosita seemingly overlooks two young girls while high-fiving other visitors at Sesame Place in Philadelphia.

Kelly shared her shock and anger on her Instagram Stories, then doubled down with her rage while walking the red carpet at the “Nope” premiere in Los Angeles.

“I’m still upset,” Kelly told Entertainment Tonight. “I was livid. And I know, me personally, I would’ve burned the place down. I’ve said it before, and I really mean it.”

“Did you see that ridiculous apology that they had?” she added of the statement released by the park. “When I saw this, and it was an extension of what I grew up learning and loving about Sesame Street and Sesame Place, I don’t know what place this is that I saw. It made two beautiful little girls feel like they were just not there. I wasn’t trying to give it any more attention. I really wasn’t, but those little girls, they deserve an apology.”

In the apology, a park representative explained the employee “did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding.”

They added that the costumes could sometimes make it difficult for performers to see at lower levels.

Actor Wendell Pierce and actress Yvette Nicole Brown were among the other stars to speak out about the incident.

And now, it seems worse for Sesame Place since another new version of the video went viral yesterday (July 22nd).

‘Rosita’ ignoring black children while showing love to the white ones. #SesamePlace put out a p### poor PR letter claiming the character simply didn’t see the children due to the costume making it hard to see at a lower level. Umm who tf do they think is their target audience? pic.twitter.com/ZGPFVkkeeu — Tea With Tia ☕️ (@_TeaWithTia) July 18, 2022