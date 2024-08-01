Kelsey Harris Seemingly Responds To Joe Budden’s Claims Megan The Stallion Was Shot With Her Gun 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kelsey Harris is speaking out after a statement from Tory Lanez’s driver sparked renewed discussion about the 2020 shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris is maintaining her innocence as a statement from Tory Lanez’s driver has stirred up conversation surrounding the 2020 shooting.

Earlier this week, Joe Budden discussed the latest developments in the case after Lanez’s legal team submitted an affidavit from his driver, Jauquan Smith, who claimed he witnessed the shooting but said the prosecution stopped him from testifying in the 2022 trial.

In his statement, Smith claimed he saw Harris holding a gun during an altercation with Megan. He claimed Lanez attempted to disarm Harris but said he did not see who shot Megan.

According to Joe Budden, who discussed the recent developments during the latest episode of his podcast, everybody present during the shooting “has reason to lie.” However, he was adamant that the gun belonged to Kelsey Harris.

He questioned whether Tory Lanez “was so angered in that car that he took Kelsey’s gun and shot her.” Budden claimed, “some people know whose gun it was … we know who’s gun that was. So he took her gun and shot her why? Why was he so mad?”

Joe Budden Claims Tory Lanez Was Set Up

Budden questioned why Lanez would shoot Megan and whether it was more likely Harris fired the gun. He also believes Lanez was set up but not by Megan Thee Stallion.

“First of all, I think it’s above her,” he explained. “I don’t think she made it up. It’s above her. She’s a mere pawn in this. This play is greater than her. She didn’t make nothing up.”

He continued, “N##### out there know who it is. I ain’t saying it on this broadcast but I know exactly who it is, I know how that gun got there, I know who gun it was.”

Budden then mentioned Kelsey Harris, claiming she reached out to him.

“I thought it was weird that the last time we talked about this s###, Kelsey jumped in my DMs talking ’bout, ‘Hey, don’t talk about this no more.’ Why? You got immunity. That’s odd.”

Joe Budden breaks down what he thinks happened between Meg and Tory. He also states he knows knows who’s gun it was and who really shot Meg. pic.twitter.com/idY0XmjFtm — 🌺SolecialNetwork 🛡 (@SocialNetwork67) July 31, 2024

On Wednesday evening (July 31), Harris took to x (Twitter), seemingly responding to Joe Budden.

“It’s easy to get lost in the media,” she wrote. “But let’s remember MY NAME was cleared by both parties involved. Stay tuned.”